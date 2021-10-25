Big Bear Lake Weather Forecast
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Heavy rain during the day; while rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 46 °F, low 28 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 51 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
