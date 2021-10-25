Davenport Daily Weather Forecast
DAVENPORT, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, October 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
