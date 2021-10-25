Weather Forecast For Polson

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polson Today
 7 days ago

POLSON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0cbpIYBJ00

  • Monday, October 25

    Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Light rain likely during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 53 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

