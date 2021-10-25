Weather Forecast For Polson
POLSON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 52 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 50 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Light rain likely during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 50 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Chance of Light Rain
- High 53 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
