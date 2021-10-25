Arlington is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(ARLINGTON, TX) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Arlington:

Monday, October 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Partly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 30 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 35 mph



Thursday, October 28 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 74 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 35 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.