Oakland, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Oakland

 7 days ago

OAKLAND, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Monday, October 25

    Light rain likely during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then patchy fog overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

