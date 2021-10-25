4-Day Weather Forecast For Oakland
OAKLAND, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Light rain likely during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 60 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then patchy fog overnight
- High 59 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
