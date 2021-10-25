CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach Weather Forecast

Long Beach (CA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

LONG BEACH, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3risaw_0cbpIVX800

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Long Beach, CA
