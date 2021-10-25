Long Beach Weather Forecast
LONG BEACH, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0