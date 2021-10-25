4-Day Weather Forecast For Round Mountain

ROUND MOUNTAIN, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Rain then chance of rain and snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow then partly cloudy overnight High 53 °F, low 27 °F 10 to 20 mph wind



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 47 °F, low 38 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, October 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 60 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 65 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



