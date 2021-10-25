4-Day Weather Forecast For Round Mountain
ROUND MOUNTAIN, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Rain then chance of rain and snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow then partly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 27 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 47 °F, low 38 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0