Seattle, WA

Seattle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Seattle (WA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

SEATTLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0cbpISsx00

  • Monday, October 25

    Light Rain

    • High 53 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then light rain likely overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain

    • High 64 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Seattle, WA
Seattle (WA) Weather Channel

