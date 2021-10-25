Seattle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SEATTLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Light Rain
- High 53 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then light rain likely overnight
- High 61 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 59 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 28
Rain
- High 64 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0