Seattle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SEATTLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Light Rain High 53 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then light rain likely overnight High 61 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 59 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Thursday, October 28 Rain High 64 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.