San Francisco Daily Weather Forecast
SAN FRANCISCO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 62 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then patchy fog overnight
- High 61 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
