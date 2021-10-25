San Francisco Daily Weather Forecast

SAN FRANCISCO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 62 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then patchy fog overnight High 61 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 72 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 74 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.