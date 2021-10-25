Weather Forecast For San Jose

SAN JOSE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 46 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, October 26 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 1 to 9 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



