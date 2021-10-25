CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Weather Forecast For San Jose

San Jose (CA) Weather Channel
San Jose (CA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

SAN JOSE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 46 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

City
San Jose, CA
San Jose (CA) Weather Channel

San Jose (CA) Weather Channel

San Jose, CA
