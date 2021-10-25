Weather Forecast For San Jose
SAN JOSE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 46 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, October 26
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
