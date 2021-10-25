Weather Forecast For Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 52 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 56 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 55 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 53 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
