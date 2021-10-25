CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Dispatch
Pittsburgh Dispatch
 7 days ago

PITTSBURGH, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0cbpINiY00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecast For#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Barclays CEO stepping down after Epstein probe

Barclays CEO Jes Staley is stepping down from his post following an investigation into his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In a statement on Monday, Barclays said the company and Staley were informed of the probe’s preliminary findings on Friday evening, which led to the resignation decision. “In...
BUSINESS
Pittsburgh Dispatch

Pittsburgh Dispatch

Pittsburgh, PA
118
Followers
325
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pittsburgh Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy