Christmas Valley, OR

Monday sun alert in Christmas Valley — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Christmas Valley News Alert
 7 days ago

(CHRISTMAS VALLEY, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Christmas Valley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Christmas Valley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sHhy6_0cbpILx600

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 31 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

