4-Day Weather Forecast For Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers
- High 60 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
