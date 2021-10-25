CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Mount Vernon

 7 days ago

MOUNT VERNON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Lewk_0cbpIJBe00

  • Monday, October 25

    Cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 60 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

