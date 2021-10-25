Sun forecast for Philadelphia — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(PHILADELPHIA, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Philadelphia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Philadelphia:

Monday, October 25 Partly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 82 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, October 28 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 66 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 25 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.