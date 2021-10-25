CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, MS

Sun forecast for Philadelphia — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Philadelphia Dispatch
Philadelphia Dispatch
 7 days ago

(PHILADELPHIA, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Philadelphia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Philadelphia:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRkyk_0cbpIIIv00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Philadelphia Dispatch

Philadelphia Dispatch

Philadelphia, MS
ABOUT

With Philadelphia Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

