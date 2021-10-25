Aspen Weather Forecast

ASPEN, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then rain showers likely overnight High 66 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Rain showers then snow showers during the day; while snow showers likely overnight High 48 °F, low 22 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, October 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 42 °F, low 27 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 49 °F, low 27 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.