Fayette, AL

Weather Forecast For Fayette

 7 days ago

FAYETTE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13XaUO_0cbpIGXT00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

#Newsbreak#Nws
