Grand Forks, ND

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in East. Grand Forks

 7 days ago

(EAST. GRAND FORKS, MN) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for East. Grand Forks:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0cbpIEm100

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 51 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With East Grand Forks Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

