Folkston, GA

Folkston is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

Folkston Today
 7 days ago

(FOLKSTON, GA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Folkston:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113SdZ_0cbpIB7q00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers then patchy fog during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
