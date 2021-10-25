Nashville Weather Forecast
NASHVILLE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
