Daily Weather Forecast For Cheyenne Wells
CHEYENNE WELLS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 45 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while clear then widespread frost overnight
- High 59 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
