CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atoka, OK

Atoka Daily Weather Forecast

Atoka Updates
Atoka Updates
 7 days ago

ATOKA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzICg_0cbpI8Yu00

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atoka, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Barclays CEO stepping down after Epstein probe

Barclays CEO Jes Staley is stepping down from his post following an investigation into his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In a statement on Monday, Barclays said the company and Staley were informed of the probe’s preliminary findings on Friday evening, which led to the resignation decision. “In...
BUSINESS
Atoka Updates

Atoka Updates

Atoka, OK
54
Followers
270
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Atoka Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy