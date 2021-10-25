Atoka Daily Weather Forecast

ATOKA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 77 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 28 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



