Daily Weather Forecast For Yreka

YREKA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 50 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Light rain likely during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 52 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



