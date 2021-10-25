CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yreka, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Yreka

Yreka Times
 7 days ago

YREKA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0cbpI0V600

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Light rain likely during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

