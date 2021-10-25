Daily Weather Forecast For Yreka
YREKA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 50 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Light rain likely during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 52 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0