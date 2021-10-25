CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take advantage of a rainy Monday in Berlin

Berlin Post
Berlin Post
 7 days ago

(BERLIN, NH) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Berlin Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Berlin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0cbpHzr100

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 41 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Chance of rain during the day; while rain likely overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 34 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 32 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

