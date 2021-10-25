Mountain Grove Weather Forecast

MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 60 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 22 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 62 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 56 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.