Mountain Grove Weather Forecast
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 62 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 56 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0