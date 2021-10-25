Avon Daily Weather Forecast

AVON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 69 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Rain showers then snow showers during the day; while snow showers likely overnight High 53 °F, low 22 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, October 27 Slight chance of snow showers during the day; while slight chance of snow showers then partly cloudy overnight High 45 °F, low 24 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 52 °F, low 23 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.