Avon Daily Weather Forecast

AVON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Rain showers then snow showers during the day; while snow showers likely overnight
- High 53 °F, low 22 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, October 27
Slight chance of snow showers during the day; while slight chance of snow showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 45 °F, low 24 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 52 °F, low 23 °F
- Light wind
