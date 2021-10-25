CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magee, MS

Take advantage of Monday sun in Magee

Magee Updates
 7 days ago

(MAGEE, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Magee. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Magee:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dU4ys_0cbpHi5u00

  • Monday, October 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Magee Updates

Magee, MS
With Magee Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

