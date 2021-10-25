CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

Monday has sun for Stuttgart — 3 ways to make the most of it

Stuttgart Dispatch
 7 days ago

(STUTTGART, AR) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Stuttgart:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hLhH_0cbpHZ6F00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

