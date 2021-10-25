CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Town, FL

Old Town is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

Old Town Today
 7 days ago

(OLD TOWN, FL) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Old Town:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0cbpHYDW00

  • Monday, October 25

    Patchy fog then chance of rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Old Town Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

