Shallotte, NC

Shallotte Daily Weather Forecast

 7 days ago

SHALLOTTE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0cbpHXKn00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

City
Shallotte, NC
