Vandalia Weather Forecast
VANDALIA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers
- High 59 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
