Vandalia Weather Forecast

VANDALIA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 26 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 63 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Rain Showers High 59 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



