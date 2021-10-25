CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, IL

Vandalia Weather Forecast

Vandalia News Watch
Vandalia News Watch
 7 days ago

VANDALIA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113SdZ_0cbpGwxN00

  • Monday, October 25

    Cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 59 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vandalia, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalia Weather Forecast#Il Lrb#Rain Showers#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Barclays CEO stepping down after Epstein probe

Barclays CEO Jes Staley is stepping down from his post following an investigation into his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In a statement on Monday, Barclays said the company and Staley were informed of the probe’s preliminary findings on Friday evening, which led to the resignation decision. “In...
BUSINESS
Vandalia News Watch

Vandalia News Watch

Vandalia, IL
88
Followers
258
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Vandalia News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy