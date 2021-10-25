3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Chinle
(CHINLE, AZ) A sunny Monday is here for Chinle, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Chinle:
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 30 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
