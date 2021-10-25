CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinle, AZ

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Chinle

 7 days ago

(CHINLE, AZ) A sunny Monday is here for Chinle, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Chinle:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0cbpGv4e00

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 30 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

