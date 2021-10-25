CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, LA

Mansfield Weather Forecast

Mansfield Updates
Mansfield Updates
 7 days ago

MANSFIELD, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0cbpGTYQ00

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mansfield, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Barclays CEO stepping down after Epstein probe

Barclays CEO Jes Staley is stepping down from his post following an investigation into his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In a statement on Monday, Barclays said the company and Staley were informed of the probe’s preliminary findings on Friday evening, which led to the resignation decision. “In...
BUSINESS
Mansfield Updates

Mansfield Updates

Mansfield, LA
60
Followers
255
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mansfield Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy