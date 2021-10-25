CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, LA

Homer Weather Forecast

Homer News Watch
Homer News Watch
 7 days ago

HOMER, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0cbpGBua00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
The Hill

Barclays CEO stepping down after Epstein probe

Barclays CEO Jes Staley is stepping down from his post following an investigation into his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In a statement on Monday, Barclays said the company and Staley were informed of the probe’s preliminary findings on Friday evening, which led to the resignation decision. “In...
BUSINESS
Homer News Watch

Homer News Watch

Homer, LA
37
Followers
234
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Homer News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy