Romeo, MI

Romeo Daily Weather Forecast

Romeo News Watch
 7 days ago

ROMEO, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0cbpGA1r00

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain Showers

    • High 50 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 58 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

