Daily Weather Forecast For Lexington
LEXINGTON, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0