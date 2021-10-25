CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandersville, GA

Daily Weather Forecast For Sandersville

Sandersville Journal
 7 days ago

SANDERSVILLE, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0cbpFtLP00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

