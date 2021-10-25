CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, TN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Camden

Camden Voice
 7 days ago

CAMDEN, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYZR1_0cbpFsSg00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 63 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

