4-Day Weather Forecast For Camden

CAMDEN, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 68 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 28 Rain Showers Likely High 63 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.