Wiggins, MS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Wiggins

Wiggins News Watch
 7 days ago

WIGGINS, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gh02m_0cbpFqhE00

  • Monday, October 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

