4-Day Weather Forecast For Wiggins
WIGGINS, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
