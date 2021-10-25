4-Day Weather Forecast For Park Rapids
PARK RAPIDS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 47 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then light rain likely overnight
- High 51 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Rain during the day; while rain likely overnight
- High 48 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 28
Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 50 °F, low 34 °F
- 12 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
