Windsor, NC

Monday set for rain in Windsor — 3 ways to make the most of it

Windsor Today
Windsor Today
 7 days ago

(WINDSOR, NC) Monday is set to be rainy in Windsor, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Windsor:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0cbpFfET00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Windsor Today

Windsor Today

Windsor, NC
