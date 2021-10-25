Hailey Weather Forecast

HAILEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 44 °F, low 27 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Mostly sunny then slight chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow overnight High 43 °F, low 31 °F Windy: 21 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Chance of light snow then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 45 °F, low 30 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 51 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



