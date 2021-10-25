CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey, ID

Hailey Weather Forecast

 7 days ago

HAILEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0cbpFeLk00

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 44 °F, low 27 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow overnight

    • High 43 °F, low 31 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of light snow then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 45 °F, low 30 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

