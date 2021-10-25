Hailey Weather Forecast
HAILEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 44 °F, low 27 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 43 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Chance of light snow then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 45 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 51 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
