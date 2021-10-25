CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroeville, AL

Monroeville Weather Forecast

Monroeville News Beat
Monroeville News Beat
 7 days ago

MONROEVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRkyk_0cbpFdT100

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroeville, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Lrb#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Barclays CEO stepping down after Epstein probe

Barclays CEO Jes Staley is stepping down from his post following an investigation into his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In a statement on Monday, Barclays said the company and Staley were informed of the probe’s preliminary findings on Friday evening, which led to the resignation decision. “In...
BUSINESS
Monroeville News Beat

Monroeville News Beat

Monroeville, AL
52
Followers
257
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Monroeville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy