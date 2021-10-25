Monroeville Weather Forecast
MONROEVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 28
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
