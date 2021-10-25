La Grange Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LA GRANGE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
