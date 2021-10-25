La Grange Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LA GRANGE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while clear overnight High 82 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, October 28 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 78 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 25 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.