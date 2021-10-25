4-Day Weather Forecast For Muskegon Heights
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Rain then rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 55 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 58 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 60 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
