4-Day Weather Forecast For Muskegon Heights

 7 days ago

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0cbpFbhZ00

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain then rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

