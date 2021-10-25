West. Branch Daily Weather Forecast
WEST. BRANCH, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 48 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 48 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 57 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
