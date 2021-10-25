CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalhart, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Dalhart

Dalhart News Flash
 7 days ago

DALHART, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mTCIG_0cbpFZsz00

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny then patchy blowing dust during the day; while patchy blowing dust then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

