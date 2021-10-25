4-Day Weather Forecast For Dalhart
DALHART, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny then patchy blowing dust during the day; while patchy blowing dust then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0