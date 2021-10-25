4-Day Weather Forecast For Dalhart

DALHART, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 82 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 30 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny then patchy blowing dust during the day; while patchy blowing dust then partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 35 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 63 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, October 28 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 63 °F, low 33 °F Windy: 25 mph



