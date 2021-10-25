CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, OR

Weather Forecast For Newport

 7 days ago

NEWPORT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0cbpFY0G00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 57 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 33 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Rain during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Light Rain

    • High 60 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

