Weather Forecast For Newport
NEWPORT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 57 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Rain during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 60 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Light Rain
- High 60 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Light Rain Likely
- High 62 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
