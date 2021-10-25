CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kill Devil Hills, NC

Kill Devil Hills Daily Weather Forecast

Kill Devil Hills Dispatch
Kill Devil Hills Dispatch
 7 days ago

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0cbpFX7X00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 64 °F
    • 1 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 37 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

