Kill Devil Hills Daily Weather Forecast

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 75 °F, low 64 °F 1 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, October 26 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 37 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 70 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.