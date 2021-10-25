CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New nuclear reactors can help France become carbon neutral by 2050 -RTE

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) -French grid operator RTE said next generation nuclear reactors offer an affordable path to shifting the country’s energy mix away from fossil fuels and make the aim of carbon neutrality by 2050 achievable. “Building new nuclear reactors is economically viable, especially as it makes it possible to...

