New nuclear reactors can help France become carbon neutral by 2050 -RTE

PARTNER FEATURE: Carbon neutrality has become the most urgent and critical mission in the world. Currently, it has been proposed as a target in over 120 countries and regions. The ICT industry is the main force in global economic development. With the large-scale commercial use of 5G, carbon emissions have become a serious challenge to the development of the industry; Building zero carbon networks and achieving carbon neutrality are the strategic objectives of major operators and Internet giants. The ICT industry should not only achieve its own carbon neutrality, but should also empower thousands of industries and promote the carbon neutrality process of them.According to the ITU statistics, in 2020, the ICT industry technology empowers various industries to reduce about 7.8 G tons of equivalent carbon dioxide emissions, accounting for 15% of the total annual emissions. It could be said that the ICT industry contributes greatly to the social carbon emission reduction.

